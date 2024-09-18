Amazon raises employee wages to $22 an hour, includes free Prime subscription

Amazon is raising wages for fulfillment center and transportation employees to more than $22 per hour, plus health benefits.

The e-commerce giant made the change effective Wednesday morning. It comes as part of a $2.2 billion investment across all U.S. locations.

According to Amazon Worldwide Operations VP Udit Madan, hourly wages are being raised by $1.50, to an average base hourly wage of $22 per hour. Madan says that, including the value of elected benefits, this goes up to $29 per hour.

Those benefits include day-one healthcare, dental, 401(k) with company match, pre-paid college tuition, and even free Amazon Prime.

"It’s one of the many ways that we say thank you for all the work that they do to support our customers and communities," wrote Madan, and it was exciting to be able to share the news with hundreds of them in person."

Amazon leaders say they revisit their hourly wages and benefits every year.

