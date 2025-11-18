AMBER Alert issued for 8, 12-year-old girls abducted by mother in Montesano, WA

The Brief An AMBER Alert has been issued for Audrey and Vanessa Gleave, reportedly abducted by their mother in Grays Harbor County. Carolyn J. Gleave may be headed to Deer Park, Spokane, Arizona, Utah, or California in a black 2014 Subaru Forester. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.



The Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for two girls who were reportedly abducted by their mother in Grays Harbor County.

Eight-year-old Audrey and 12-year-old Vanessa Gleave were last seen off West Broadway Avenue in Montesano, Washington at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

The mother of the children, 40-year-old Carolyn J. Gleave, allegedly abducted the girls while in an escalated state of crisis. Troopers believe she may be headed to Deer Park in Spokane, Arizona, Utah or California.

Vanessa, Audrey and Carolyn Gleave

Her vehicle is described as a 2014 black Subaru Forester with WA license plate AZB4600.

Vanessa Gleave is described as 12 years old, 5'4", 90 pounds with blonde hair and brown/hazel eyes. Audrey Gleave is described as eight years old, 4'6", 65 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Carolyn Gleave is 40 years old, 5'8", 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

WSP activated the AMBER Alert just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If you see Vanessa, Audrey, Carolyn or their vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

No prison time for ex-Alaska pilot who tried to cut engines on Everett-San Francisco flight

Trump threatens to pull World Cup games from Seattle over safety concerns

I-5 North WA traffic blocked by overturned semi-truck filled with juice

GameStop 'trade anything day' coming in December. Here's what you can trade in

Seattle Mariners reach agreement on five-year deal with first baseman Josh Naylor

Small business owners in Washington state forced to shut down after tax increases

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.