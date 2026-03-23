Deputies arrest brother of Poulsbo, WA homicide victim

A man is dead, and his brother was arrested, following an incident in Kitsap County, Washington over the weekend.

Timeline:

Just after 10 p.m. on Mar. 22, deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call in Poulsbo.

Once inside the Poulsbo home, deputies report finding a 30-year-old man dead inside. Shortly after, the victim's 34-year-old brother was taken into police custody.

Homicide investigation scene in Poulsbo, Washington

What's next:

Heading into Monday, the suspect is booked into Kitsap County Jail and awaiting his court date set for Tuesday, Mar. 23.

The sheriff's office said more information will be released as the homicide investigation continues.

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