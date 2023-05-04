Arrest made in murder of North Phoenix hiker: PD

Phoenix Police officials announced that they have made an arrest in connection with the death of a hiker in North Phoenix.

During a news conference that was held hours after the suspect's arrest, officials describe him as a man in his early 20s, but did not release the person's exact identity.

Investigators said the suspect was arrested at the apartment complex where he lived, and a search warrant was served on his apartment. They also said the suspect was taken to the Phoenix Police headquarters for questioning.

Prior to the news conference, we received video from a viewer that showed the moments officers arrested the suspect.

The viewer, Amber Winter, said she was walking her pet when she saw what was happening.

"It was around 6:00 p.m., I was walking my dog, saw about three SWAT trucks come in, 15 undercover vehicles pull up to a building," said Winter. "They literally blew the door down, went in, screaming ‘get on the ground! Get on the ground!’ They detained the supposed suspect, and brought him out. He sat there for a while, while they went inside and were searching and were interviewing people."

Victim's body found along trail

The body of 29-year-old Lauren Heike was found on April 29 along a trail in North Phoenix, near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

"Heike was found to have trauma to her body," police said.

According to a person living in the area, it was his wife who discovered Heike's body while she was walking her dog. They were familiar with Heike because she hiked the trail often, and lived in an apartment complex nearby.

On May 2, officials released a blurry video that shows the suspect. At the time, the suspect was described as a person of interest in the case.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.