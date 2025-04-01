Man arrested for breaking into fire department in Brinnon, WA

The Brief A man was arrested after breaking into the Brinnon Fire Department, following an earlier disturbance at his residence. Deputies initially responded to his home, where he refused to cooperate and claimed to be armed, but left as no crime was committed. He was later charged with first-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary.



A man was arrested late Monday night after deputies say they found him breaking out windows from inside the Brinnon Fire Department,

Timeline:

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office had initially responded to reports of a home invasion at around 10 p.m. on Mar. 31 not far from the fire department.

Upon arrival, police report hearing crashing noises from inside, but determined the man was inside his own residence. After attempts to negotiate and the man claiming to be armed, officers decided to leave since they say no crime was found to be committed at the time.

Then, more calls came in to JCSO. This time, they were reports of a break in at the fire department.

Brinnon Fire Department break-in scene (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say a man was inside and breaking out windows from within, after entering through a different broken window. This is when authorities moved to make an arrest.

Since the fire station was staffed with employees at the time, the man was charged with first-degree offenses.

What's next:

JCSO says the investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Brinnon Fire Department.

