2 arrested in 2025 robbery, murder in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

The Brief Two men, ages 18 and 19, were arrested in connection with a September 2025 robbery in Seattle's Chinatown-International District that left one person dead and another injured. Following a months-long investigation involving surveillance and forensic evidence, the suspects were booked for investigation of murder, robbery, and unlawful firearm possession. Police linked the shooting to a dispute between two groups, and the arrests were made in Granite Falls and Marysville on March 27.



Two people have been arrested in connection to a robbery in Seattle's Chinatown-International District back in September 2025, which left one person dead and another injured.

On Sept. 22, 2025, two men were robbed near 12th Ave S and S Lane St around 9:50 p.m., and were shot during the attempt. One person was killed, and the other suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police Police Chief Shon Barnes at the time said the incident stemmed from a dispute between two groups.

"Whenever someone gets shot and killed it’s always a danger to the public until this person is in custody. Until this person is brought to justice he is not safe, we’re not safe," Barnes said.

What we know:

Seattle police detectives conducted a months-long investigation and, on March 27, arrested two men ages 18 and 19, one in Granite Falls and the other in Marysville. The arrests came after months of search warrants, surveillance video review and processing of forensic evidence.

Both men were booked into King County Jail for investigation of murder, robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects can still contact the SPD violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000 and leave an anonymous tip.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

7 teens involved in deadly Bremerton car crash

Controversy continues to surround CCTV cameras in Seattle

Drivers navigate delays as WSDOT works to clear Bellingham, WA landslide

Budget cuts could impact access to Washington’s public lands

WA judge gives man longest big game sentence in decade for elk killing spree

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.