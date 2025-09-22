Late-night shooting in Seattle's Chinatown-International District kills 1, injures another

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Chinatown-International District Monday night. A heavy police presence could be seen near 12th Avenue South and South King Street around 9:50 p.m. At least one person died in the shooting, and another person was injured.



There was a heavy police presence in Seattle's Chinatown-International District after a fatal shooting Monday night.

What we know:

The incident happened along 12th Avenue South near South Lane Street at around 9:50 p.m.

Seattle police confirmed at least one person died, and another was injured.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Police will release additional information about the shooting as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

New video shows car jumping University Bridge in Seattle

Lynden school board delays decision on ‘Charles James Kirk Day’

Legendary rock band The Who coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.