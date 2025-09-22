Late-night shooting in Seattle's Chinatown-International District kills 1, injures another
SEATTLE - There was a heavy police presence in Seattle's Chinatown-International District after a fatal shooting Monday night.
What we know:
The incident happened along 12th Avenue South near South Lane Street at around 9:50 p.m.
Seattle police confirmed at least one person died, and another was injured.
The public is asked to avoid the area. Police will release additional information about the shooting as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE
4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified
Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list
New video shows car jumping University Bridge in Seattle
Lynden school board delays decision on ‘Charles James Kirk Day’
Legendary rock band The Who coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Department of Transportation.