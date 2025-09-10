Some in Seattle's CID say more video surveillance could be useful tool in crime reduction

The Brief Surveillance video captured an unprovoked stabbing in Seattle's Chinatown International District, and the suspect was arrested shortly after. The Seattle City Council approved expanding CCTV and Real-Time Crime Center technologies to enhance public safety. The ACLU raised privacy concerns, but local business owners support the measures to improve neighborhood security.



Surveillance video released on Wednesday by the Seattle Police Department showed a seemingly unprovoked stabbing in the Chinatown International District (CID). It happened on Monday evening near the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South King Street.

The backstory:

In the video, the suspect was seen riding a bike up to the male victim who was walking, stabbed the victim multiple times, and then rode away. Police said the victim tried running to catch the suspect but couldn't. Medics treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

A short time after the stabbing, police dash camera video recorded the suspect's arrest. Police found him near Lowe’s at the intersection of Rainier Avenue South and South Bayview Street. Officers recovered the knife from the suspect's waistband. Police credit the city's Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) for helping track the suspect down.

Seattle City Council approved two ordinances to expand the police department’s piloted use of Closed-Circuit Television Camera Systems (CCTV) and RTCC surveillance technologies.

The legislation will add to the 65 cameras that are currently approved in three high-crime areas: 12th Avenue and Jackson in the CID, Pioneer Square on the 3rd Avenue bus corridor, and North Aurora Avenue. The legislation also allows the police department to access data from Seattle’s traffic cameras.

What they're saying:

Cindy and Charlie Martin own Seattle Pinball Museum, which has been in the heart of the CID for 16 years. They said they support video surveillance as a resource to improve safety in the neighborhood.

"I totally support it. It would just make me feel better when I’m out walking," said Cindy. "I notice when I’m in Hing Hay, I can go through part of the park, but I can’t go through the whole park because I’m uncomfortable."

"Expanding the CCTV system isn’t a magic bullet. But it’s a good tool on the table to try to help identify the problem and work towards a solution," said Charlie.

City officials said additional cameras will be installed in parts of Capitol Hill, the Stadium District, and near Garfield High School.

Not everyone agrees with the police department’s expanded access to video surveillance. The ACLU previously raised concerns about the federal government using the video to target immigrants in areas like the CID, vulnerable communities, and protesters. Seattle City Council heard approximately three hours of public comment opposing the ordinance before it was approved on Tuesday in a 7-2 vote.

However, some business owners, like the Martins, said something needs to be done to help the neighborhood reclaim its sense of security. They believe additional CCTV could be a useful tool.

"An activated area is less likely, in my personal opinion, to foster illegal activities," said Charles. "There’s still work to do."

The business owners said they have noticed positive changes recently, as the city and community partners work towards a cleaner, safer CID.

"More people coming to the area, accessing the restaurants, the attractions," said Charles. "This is a good place to come. And we like to tell everybody that it’s kind of the undiscovered jewel in Seattle."

According to data from the Seattle Police Department crime dashboard, the CID is seeing a drop in violent crimes in 2025, compared to years 2023 and 2024.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle City Council, Seattle Police, the ACLU and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

