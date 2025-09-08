1 arrested, 1 injured in stabbing in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

The Brief A stabbing in Seattle's Chinatown-International District left one person seriously injured. Police arrested a suspect, and a victim was sent to this hospital after being treated on scene. The victim's current condition is unknown.



Seattle police say a stabbing left one person hospitalized in serious condition, and a suspect was arrested on Monday.

What we know:

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. near South King Street and 12th Avenue South in the Chinatown-International District.

Police said one person was stabbed, treated on scene by paramedics, and taken to Haborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers located and arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing, according to SPD.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if there were any additional suspects. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Seattle police said they will release more information on the incident later.

Local perspective:

This stabbing comes after two shootings in the Chinatown-International District, including one that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition and another that injured a woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

