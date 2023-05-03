Atlanta Police say there is an active shooter in a building in the 1100 block of Peachtree Street NW in Midtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police have released photos of the suspect, who is still on the loose.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

At this time, there are five victims, according to Atlanta Police. Four of the victims were transported to the hospital for treatment and a fifth person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have not heard any additional shot.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Additionally, people should stay away from the area.

Multiple police vehicles and other emergency vehicles can be seen in the area. It appears that people are also being evacuated. Although police have not officially confirmed where the shooting happened, it appears to have been inside the Northside Hospital Midtown medical building.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Active shooter in Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says he is in close contact with Atlanta Police.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.