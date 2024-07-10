‘Is Jon a John' website sees community support, donations to hide license plates

Organizers of ‘Is Jon a John’ say multiple donations have been submitted to remove license plate information from its website.

Since launching in June, ‘Is Jon a John’ posts photos of license plates captured from multiple cameras positioned along Aurora Avenue.

In order to remove license plates from the site, proof of $500 donations made to nonprofits working to help victims escape sex trafficking needs to be submitted to ‘Is Jon a John.’

"This is being run by neighbors who are trying to do something that is within their ability to have an impact on their community because they're seeing the negative effects of what's happening with sexual services," said Audrey Baedke, Director of Training & Partnerships with REST.

Baedke is not affiliated with the website, but REST, Aurora Commons and OPS are among the organizations listed on ‘Is Jon a John’ where donations can be made to remove license plate information.

"In order for us to address what is happening in our community, it takes a community of people," said Baedke.

Anonymous members of ‘Is Jon a John’ told FOX 13 News they have received verified donations and a majority of the feedback from the public has been positive.

"As devastating as it is to see what's happening on Aurora Avenue," said Baedke, "this is really just a small insight into the large world of human trafficking in Seattle."

In the Greater Seattle Area and King County, Baedke estimates between 2,000–3,000 people are sold for sex every night, with around 500 of them under the age of 18.

"None of us are okay with people being forced through fraud and coercion to trade sex, sometimes multiple times a day, for the benefit of someone else's money pockets," said Baedke.

Baedke says out of the more than 600 people that REST engaged with last year, 300 of them accepted its services.

"So what we know is that when people are given choice, they often want something different than being involved in sex trade," said Baedke.

Donations made to REST can help provide housing — emergency, temporary or permanent — hygiene kits, hot meals and other support services to help victims of sex trafficking.

For more ways to help victims break free from sex trafficking, donations can be made to REST, Aurora Commons and OPS.

