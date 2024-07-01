Aviation attorney recommends Boeing take plea deal from DOJ

Federal prosecutors have proposed a plea deal for Boeing in connection with two deadly plane crashes involving its 737 Max Jetliners.

But, some members of the victim's families are frustrated with that deal, instead hoping for a day in court with the company and its leadership.

Victim's families from both the Ethiopia and Indonesian crashes held pictures of their lost loved ones at a recent hearing. A total of 346 people died on those two flights, with many asking the DOJ to prosecute.

"Victim families are understandably frustrated," said Mark Lindquist, Mark Lindquist Law, Aviation and Personal Injury.

Darcy Belanger died in the Boeing 737 Max 8 crash in Ethiopia, and Lindquist represents Belanger's wife. He says under the proposed plea agreement, Boeing would plead guilty to a felony, pay fines and restitution, with three years of probation, which would include an independent monitor.

"Clearly Boeing has failed as its own watchdog," he said.

Lindquist says that the deal offers a plea to conspiracy to defraud rather than something like manslaughter. Some might call it a sweetheart deal, but he adds there's more oversight.

"A guilty plea to a felony is a step-up in accountability from the initial deal, which was a deferred prosecution agreement," said Lindquist. "Additionally, this federal independent monitor is new leverage."

Lindquist feels Boeing will strongly consider it.

"Boeing would be absolutely brutalized at trial. The evidence is overwhelming. Their own executives have made admissions," said Lindquist.

The company has until the end of the week to accept.

"Boeing should jump on this deal right away. Boeing cannot go to trial. The evidence is overwhelming," said Lindquist. "If they go to trial, all their negligence, all their dirty laundry will come out in a highly public form. Boeing has to take a deal, any deal, and this is as good as it’s going to get for Boeing."

FOX 13 reached out to Boeing for comment on the proposed plea deal and is waiting to hear back.

