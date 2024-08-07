Baby boy delivered on WA ferry with help from crew and passengers
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. - A baby was brought into the world while aboard a Washington State Ferry Tuesday afternoon.
In a cheerful social media post, Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced "Baby on Board" took on new meaning on August 6, 2024.
Photo taken from Lopez Island, where a baby was born on board the Samish ferry headed towards Anacortes. (Photo: Washington State Ferries via X)
At 3:45 p.m., a healthy baby boy was born on the Samish ferry as it was about to depart from Lopez Island for Anacortes.
According to WSF, crew members and passengers sprang into action the moment the mother went into labor, assisting her until Emergency Medical Services arrived.
