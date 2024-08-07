Baby boy delivered on WA ferry with help from crew and passengers

A baby was brought into the world while aboard a Washington State Ferry Tuesday afternoon.

In a cheerful social media post, Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced "Baby on Board" took on new meaning on August 6, 2024.

Photo taken from Lopez Island, where a baby was born on board the Samish ferry headed towards Anacortes. (Photo: Washington State Ferries via X)

At 3:45 p.m., a healthy baby boy was born on the Samish ferry as it was about to depart from Lopez Island for Anacortes.

According to WSF, crew members and passengers sprang into action the moment the mother went into labor, assisting her until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

Live election results for WA's 2024 primary election

WA gubernatorial candidates Ferguson, Reichert win primary election

Controversial Seattle jail proposal passes after angry crowd derails vote

Close race between Pierce County Sheriff candidates

Pioneer Fire now a quarter-mile from Stehekin, Level 3 Evacuations in place

Woman opens fire on fleeing carjacker accused of shooting her girlfriend in Spanaway

Multiple people injured in Seattle shootout

Body found near Seattle's Seward Park, police investigating

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.