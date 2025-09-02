Bat tests positive for rabies in Cowlitz County, WA

Local authorities in Cowlitz County have confirmed that a bat tested positive for rabies on a resident's property last week. Cowlitz County Health and Human Services said it is the first case in the county since 2019.

CCHHS launched an investigation into any known exposures to people or pets in the area and within the family of the property owners.

How can rabies be contracted?

Dr. Steven Krager with the Cowlitz County Health Office says people can get rabies from a bite from an infected animal, or if saliva from a rabid animal gets directly into someone's eyes, nose, mouth, or open wound.

Bats can be tricky because a human might not immediately recognize if they have been bitten. The animals have very small teeth and the bite mark is not always easy to see.

What to do if you come into contact with a bat

CCHHS asks people not to release a suspicious animal outside if they find it in their home before contacting the county and your healthcare provider. This will help county officials determine and conduct the need for a test of both you and the animal for rabies or other risk factors.

What they're saying:

"If you believe you have been bitten by an animal that may have rabies, clean the site with soap and water and contact your healthcare provider and CCHHS at 360-414-5599. 2. Teach your children never to touch or handle bats, even dead ones. Have your children tell an adult if they find a bat at home, at school, or with a pet," are words of advice from an official CCHHS press release, which can be found below, in full.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Cowlitz County Health and Human Services news release.

