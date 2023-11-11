‘Be prepared’: Wind gusts prompt weather alerts across Western Washington

The National Weather Services issued a number of weather alerts for Western Washington through Saturday, warning people of severe winds and the potential of power outages.

In Snohomish County, the intensity of wind gusts depends on location. Some people take the potential threat seriously, while others are just waiting things out.

The biggest complaint from some is the colder temperatures.

"I’m wearing three layers," said Martha Bucko. "I put three layers of clothes on just in case because it is going to get colder later tonight.

And the winds are expected to increase as well.

The Wind Advisory is in effect from 7:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday evening.

"There is a possible threat to life or property," the National Weather Service said.

Impacted areas include but are not limited to:

Mason County, western Whatcom County, western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, western Straight of Juan De Fuca and the north coast.

Seattle, Everett, Bellevue, Bremerton, Tacoma, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Central Coast and the Southwest Interior.

For a full list of weather alerts click here.

Wind gusts have the potential to bring down trees and power lines.

"We’re prepared," said Marek Bucko. "We definitely have candles. I have a little portable solar generator, and we’ve got wood head for backup."