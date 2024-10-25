WA wildlife authorities greenlight coastal razor clam digs at 4 beaches

Washington wildlife authorities have authorized a five-day November razor clam dig. More days will be cleared if testing remains within approved guidelines.

On Nov. 1, shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife say the digs can resume at four area beaches: Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

(Photo by David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"Our first fall storm arrived this past weekend, but that didn’t stop diggers from braving the elements and trying to get a limit," said Bryce Blumenthal, WDFW’s recreational razor clam manager, "Hopefully the weather gives us a break for this next tide series from Nov. 1-5."

The following digs during evening (p.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from DOH showed razor clams are safe to eat:

Nov.1, Friday, 7:15 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 2, Saturday, 7:47 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (switch to standard time)

Nov. 3, Sunday, 7:22 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 4, Monday, 8 p.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 5, Tuesday, 8:42 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Additional tentative dig dates:

Nov. 13, Wednesday, 4:15 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 14, Thursday, 5:02 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 15, Friday, 5:48 p.m.; -1.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 16, Saturday, 6:33 p.m.; -1.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 17, Sunday, 7:19 p.m.; -1.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 18, Monday, 8:05 p.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 19, Tuesday, 8:54 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Nov. 29, Friday, 5:20 p.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Nov. 30, Saturday, 5:54 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 1, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 2, Monday, 7:06 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 3, Tuesday, 7:46 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 4, Wednesday, 8:28 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 5, Thursday, 9:13 p.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 12, Thursday, 4 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 13, Friday, 4:50 p.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 14, Saturday, 5:36 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 15, Sunday, 6:21 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 16, Monday, 7:05 p.m.; -1.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 17, Tuesday, 7:48 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 18, Wednesday, 8:31 p.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 28, Saturday, 4:58 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Dec. 29, Sunday, 5:36 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 30, Monday, 6:14 p.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Dec. 31, Tuesday, 6:51 p.m.; -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

Safety standards must be cleared in the days leading up to dig season, with WDFW saying the testing for marine toxins, and domoic acid levels met their guidelines on Friday.

Razor Clams

More information is available on the WDFW domoic acid webpage.

WDFW say in fall beaches still have a lot of sand built up, which can make driving hazardous. The wildlife authority asks diggers to drive carefully on the uppermost part of the hard-packed sand, avoid wet sand, and not to create congestion leading on and off the beach by parking on the approaches.

All diggers 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses can be purchased from WDFW’s licensing website, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Viral TikTok sends Snohomish, WA coffee stand into a frenzy

Former WA prosecutor indicted in King County Jail drug smuggling ring

Auburn, WA woman found alive in Mexico after reported missing on Oct. 13

Teen charged in Covington crash that killed 21-month-old

Everything to know about WA's 2024 initiatives on the Nov. ballot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.