Will the Fall City teen murder suspect be tried as an adult? What we know

Prosecutors are still waiting to learn if the 15-year-old accused of gunning down his family in their Fall City home will be tried as a child or as an adult.

The King County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle that the teen accused of killing his mother, father, younger sister and younger brother — and then staging the incident to look like a murder-suicide perpetrated by his brother — has an arraignment scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. in juvenile court, where it will be determined if he will be tried in juvenile or adult court.

He was identified as the suspect by his 11-year-old sister, who managed to escape the horrific shooting by playing dead, then climbing out a window and running to a neighbor's house.

This is not the same as determining if the teen will be tried as a juvenile or an adult, prosecutors note, only the venue. The courts have different sentencing guidelines; if the teen is convicted in juvenile court, he would only be held until age 25. If the teen is sentenced in adult court, the sentencing can range from 25 years to life.

This decision could take months, as the judge will hear from both sides.

Prosecutors say they are also amending the charges for the teenager, removing the domestic violence designations on the charges involving his younger brother and sisters.

Originally, all six charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder, had the domestic violence designation. Prosecutors say Washington state law defines "family or household members" in a domestic violence charge as:

Adult persons related by blood or marriage

Adult persons who are presently residing together or who have resided together in the past

Persons who have a biological or legal parent-child relationship, including stepparents and stepchildren and grandparents and grandchildren.

The King County Prosecutor's Office says this does not apply to the younger siblings who were killed, but it does apply to the parents.

