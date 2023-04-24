Expand / Collapse search

‘Bear-y’ fun afternoon: Group of bears spotted bouncing on trampoline in Connecticut backyard

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 3:22PM
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations

Bears caught on camera playing on trampoline

Homeowner Olivia Germano uploaded the video to Facebook, noting that this was not the first time the group of bears had paid her a visit. (Credit: Olivia Germano via Storyful)

FARMINGTON, Connect. -  One Connecticut resident witnessed an "unbearably" funny site when a group of bears was found enjoying a backyard trampoline at her residence earlier this month. 

The video footage, taken by homeowner Olivia Germano on April 7, shows the five bears lounging and playing on the trampoline. 

Germano uploaded the video to Facebook, where she said this was not the first time the group had paid her a visit.

"Another visit," Germano wrote. 

But this isn’t the first time that bears were caught on camera doing amusing things in the wild. 

Last month, a bear was filmed scratching its back outside a home in Asheville, North Carolina.

RELATED: That’s the spot: North Carolina bear enjoys scratching its back on tree in viral video

The video quickly went viral on social media, garnering millions of views on TikTok.

Bear enjoys scratching its back on tree, video shows

The video, which was captured by Debra Howell, shows the bear leaning against a tree while sliding its back up and down. The bear appears to be enjoying the experience. (Credit: Debra Howell via Storyful)

Then, earlier this year, the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) said a bear discovered a camera that the agency uses to monitor wildlife across Boulder Colorado’s parks. 

RELATED: Bear takes about 400 selfies after discovering wildlife camera in Colorado

"Of the 580 photos captured, about 400 were bear selfies," OSMP wrote on Twitter, including a laughing emoji in the post.

Bear takes hundreds of selfies after finding wildlife camera in Boulder

A bear took around 400 "selfies" after discovering a camera used to monitor wildlife in Boulder, Colorado, according to a post on the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks Twitter page. (Credit OSMP via Storyful)

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.