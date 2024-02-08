Bellevue break-in leads to arrest of accused storage locker thief

Kirkland and Bellevue Police arrested an accused storage locker thief who almost got away with thousands of dollars in Pokémon cards.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Janaury 23, a Kirkland Police officer was patrolling in south Kirkland near Bellevue city limits and noticed a white pickup truck driving with a registration that expired three years ago.

Despite it raining at the time, there were several cardboard boxes filling the truck's bed that were all dry, as if they had just been loaded into the vehicle.

The officer also noticed the boxes had address labels from Pokémon, and were addressed to a nearby resident of an apartment building in Bellevue.

As Kirkland Police arrested the driver, later identified as 52-year-old Kelly B. Wick from Lynnwood, Bellevue Police woke up the man whose storage locker had been broken into and informed him about what had happened.

The man then confirmed that his storage locker where he kept thousands of dollars of Pokémon merchandise had just been broken into.

The victim accompanied a Kirkland Police officer to the location of the traffic stop, and also confirmed that the boxes of Pokémon merchandise in Wick's truck belonged to him.

Detectives say they also discovered video evidence of Wick committing the burglary.

Wick was later booked into King County Jail for second-degree burglary and criminal trespass.