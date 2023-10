Police rescued an owl that got itself stuck in a soccer net in Bellevue this week.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) posted photos of the owl on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday morning.

Bellevue Police Department

The department applauded the work of BPD Officer Benshoof for untangling the owl from the soccer net at Cougar Ridge Elementary.

Bellevue Police Department

