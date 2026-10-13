The Brief Multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 405 in Bellevue were blocked Tuesday morning due to a truck fire. WSDOT cameras show a semi-truck or box truck fully engulfed in flames in the far-right lane as first responders work at the scene. A detour is in place, and authorities have not yet announced an estimated time for the lanes to reopen.



Multiple lanes are blocked on southbound I-405 in Bellevue as crews respond to an active truck fire Tuesday morning.

(WSDOT)

Bellevue, WA traffic: Truck fire blocks lanes on I-405

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first announced the incident on social media at 6:25 a.m., saying that on southbound I-405 just north of I-90 at milepost 12, a disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane.

At 6:34 a.m., WSDOT announced that two general purpose lanes and the right HOV lane were blocked.

WSDOT cameras show a semi-truck or a box truck fully engulfed in flames in the far-right lane. Several first responders are at the scene and have blocked off three lanes on the right side of the interstate.

Crews have placed traffic cones across multiple lanes, leaving a lane for southbound drivers to make their way around the accident.

No ETA for reopening southbound I-405 lanes

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time. Officials have not released any details about the condition of the drivers involved in the incident. Crews have not announced an estimated time to reopen the lanes.

What they're saying:

"Expect delays and use caution in the area," WSDOT wrote in its latest alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was sourced from a Washington State Department of Transportation post on X and live WSDOT traffic cameras.

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