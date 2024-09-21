Bicycle weekends on Seattle's Lake Washington Blvd.

The time has come for Seattle's last bicycle weekend of the year.

Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 will mark the last Bicycle Weekend on Lake Washington Boulevard in Seattle.

"Seattle Parks and Recreation invites everyone in the community to bike, jog or stroll along the boulevard between the Seward Park entrance and Mount Baker Park’s beach during these times and to opt outside for health, recreation and fun!" said AP Diaz, Superintendent of Seattle Parks and Recreation.

Times and locations for riders

From 10 a.m. on Saturday until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Washington Blvd. will be partially closed to drivers to allow bikers to ride the path.

Map of bike route, parking access, and public transit/bike routes to event:

Where to park, for free!

Colman Park, 1800 Lake Washington Blvd. S

Mount Baker Park Beach, 2521 Lake Park Dr. S

Stan Sayres Memorial Park, 3803 Lake Washington Blvd. S

Adams St Boat Launch, 4200 Lake Washington Blvd. S

Ferdinand St Boat Launch, 5018 Lake Washington Blvd. S

Seward Park,5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S

Diaz also asks drivers to observe the road signage in order for bicyclists to safely pass along the route.

