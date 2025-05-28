Filipino P-pop girl group BINI brings global tour to Seattle

BINI is making a name for themselves worldwide, helping put Filipino pop groups on the map along with some big accomplishments and even bigger goals.

Last summer, they became the first Filipino pop act to perform at KCON in Los Angeles, and became the first Filipino group to win the MTV Europe Music Awards Best Asia Act and Spotify’s Global Breakout Artist, showing the group’s rise on the global stage.

"It’s amazing to see that, because I think what's difficult is tapping into the international market. We have gained Filipino-American fans, but we also want to make our fandom much bigger and make the scope bigger, and we hope to perform on bigger stages," says Mikha.

BINI officially debuted in 2021 but made their mark on the U.S., especially in 2024 with the release of their song "Cherry On Top," and since then they have been gaining across the country, including here in Seattle, which led to Seattle being added to the group’s ongoing world tour, where they will perform at the Paramount Theatre on June 20.

"It’s our first time to perform in Seattle, and it's our first time to see our supporters there, so we prepared so much…so expect surprise performances from us," says Maloi.

With numerous hit songs like "Cherry On Top," "Pantrapiko," and "Salamin, Salamin," the group sings in both English and Tagalog, and they released their first all-English EP "BINIverse" in February led by the title, "Blink Twice."

"Whenever we put something out, like a song or video content, we always put our heart into it and we really put in a lot of effort to it," says Aiah.

The music video for "Blink Twice" has over 17 million views since release and shows the bubbly pop sound they’ve shown throughout their career with their title tracks, but they also show a contrasting style with the song "Zero Pressure," a song they say they are most excited to perform on tour.

From theaters to the largest indoor arena in the world, Philippine Arena, BINI is showing the power and talent of the Philippines, proving that there is more than just K-pop which has gained worldwide recognition, and bringing their culture to the forefront as well.

"We are very proud to be part of the wave of people representing P-pop. It's not just about us, it's about representing the Filipino culture, Filipino music and Filipino talent," explains Jhoanna.

As they take on this world tour, they also have big dreams for the future, including dreams of performing at Coachella and winning a Grammy, and say the people to thank for their success are the fans.

"First of all, thank you so much to all our international BLOOMs. You guys mean so much to us because right now we're still starting to bring our music to the international level, and hopefully you guys will stay with us to the end, if there is an end. I hope you will always be there like we are always there for you guys too," says Aiah.

For more information and on their tour stop in Seattle and to buy tickets, visit the Seattle Theatre Group website.

