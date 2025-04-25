SB19 reflects on 6 years of success, struggles, and global stardom

Filipino supergroup SB19 has been a driving force in the Filipino music scene, elevating the status of P-pop worldwide since their debut in October 2018.

The five-member group has amassed numerous awards, topped Billboard charts, and has sold out arenas worldwide.

"It's a mixture of pride and gratitude. I've been telling these guys (the other members) that we work so hard, but we're always thankful to all the people who help us get through all of these things because, all of these ideas that we have built, all of these things that we have…none of these could have ever happened, if not for those people who have helped us," says Pablo.

SB19 became the first Filipino act to be nominated for a Billboard Music Award in 2021 and have gained fans across the globe, but that may have never happened if they never got their big break.

"This journey is really miraculous for us…we are really surprised that we were able to achieve where we are right now, because during the early days of the group, we were honestly on the verge of disbanding…because at the time we were one of the pioneers during that era for this kind of stuff, so it was really hard to break into the market," Josh explains.

Before they let the idea of disbanding become a reality, they had one song they hoped would change the trajectory of their career.

"We were training for three years, and that's with no income, no financial stability. The industry here, you cannot compare the entertainment industry here to the U.S. or some other countries," says Pablo.

The group met and decided that if the song did not work, they would disband.

Thankfully, the song, which was appropriately titled, "Go Up," became a viral hit, leading the group to a deal with Sony Music Philippines.

"It's about pursuing your dreams...and after that, everything snowballed, and now we're here, so we're really, really grateful for that," Pablo says.

Now, nearly six years after that song that launched their career, they are releasing their latest EP, "Simula at Wakas."

"This EP is very special for us because it's the whole journey of SB19 from start until the end. So we called it ‘Simula at Wakas,’ and we hope that they can really see the things that we really wanted to share and what we wanted to show to everyone," says Stell.

The group released two music videos this week for the tracks "DUNGKA!" and "Time."

"Time" is a special song to the members with a significant meaning.

"When we heard it, we felt like we really relate to it. It feels like it really matches the whole concept of our EP, because it talks about time, and for us, we always think what we have right not is not permanent, and soon enough we'll be running out of time, and what we need to do right now is just try to do our best and give everything for our goals and our dreams," explains Justin.

The emotional track showcases the vocals of the members that they are known for, while their other title track "DUNGKA!" showcases their powerful and intense performances they’ll soon be showcasing worldwide.

Both music videos for the songs are nearing a million views in less than 24 hours, showcasing the group’s global appeal.

The group will be embarking on a world tour soon, stopping in over a dozen cities worldwide.

While they won’t be performing in Seattle, fans can see them in Vancouver, BC on July 26.

Justin says fans can hear new arrangements for their old songs, as well as full performances for their new tracks. They are most looking forward to seeing their fans again, as they say they couldn’t do this without them.

"We’re just so thankful to our fans for supporting us until now. It’s just unbelievable since we’ve been here for six years and we're still going strong and the fans are so very understanding. There’s a lot of struggles that we've been facing for the past few years, but still they're just so strong…and they help us when we’ve been through so much and that’s why we are so thankful," concludes Ken.

