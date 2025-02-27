3 boys arrested in strong-arm robbery in Issaquah, WA

The Brief Three boys between ages 13–16 are suspected of jumping someone in Issaquah on Tuesday, beating him and stealing his phone. The three were arrested and booked into juvenile detention for second-degree robbery.



Three boys were arrested in connection to a strong-arm robbery in Issaquah on Tuesday night.

According to the Issaquah Police Department, officers were called to a report of an assault and robbery. The victim said he was walking home when he was jumped by two young men, with a third boy recording the attack on his cell phone.

The victim was violently attacked, and two of the suspects stole his phone.

A brief investigation led officers to identify three boys between the ages of 13 and 16, who they arrested Wednesday afternoon near S Third St and Rainier Ave S.

The boys were booked into juvenile detention for second-degree robbery.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Issaquah Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following car jacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.