Medics rushed to the scene of a severe vehicle crash in Burien on Thursday. Authorities reported that one person sustained critical injuries, while two others were seriously hurt.

Puget Sound Fire, alongside King County Fire District 2, Seattle Fire, and King County Medic One, were called before 4 p.m. to the 12500 block of Shorewood Drive.

Three people were treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital in the Seattle area.

The scene of a car crash that sent three people to the hospital on July 18, 2024 in Burien, Washington. (Puget Sound Fire)

The vehicle involved in the crash came to a stop against several trees, which potentially saved it from tumbling down a steep embankment adjacent to the road. This natural barrier may have prevented further harm or injury to the occupants and complicated rescue efforts.

The cause of the crash is not yet known. The incident is currently under investigation, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

