Four teenagers were taken into custody early Thursday morning in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Renton.

Renton police say the suspects, who are ages 13, 14 and 15, were arrested after allegedly robbing a store on the 400 block of Sunset Boulevard North.

According to Renton police, the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Store surveillance audio and video captured one of the suspects, armed with a handgun, threatening the store employee for cash. Meanwhile, the other suspects were reportedly seen collecting cash and vaping products. The suspects then fled in what was believed to be a stolen vehicle. The store employee was not harmed during the robbery.

Police said further investigation revealed that the same group of juveniles appeared to match the descriptions of suspects from two other robberies earlier that morning in the neighboring city of Tukwila.

Surveillance video captured an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store on July 18, 2024 in Renton, Washington. (Renton Police Department)

While Renton officers were investigating, the King County Sheriff's Office located the suspect vehicle and detained its occupants. Police said once the teens were confirmed as the suspects from the Renton robbery, they were turned over to Renton police custody.

All four suspects have been booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center on investigation of first-degree robbery. The suspect who brandished the weapon during the robbery has also been booked for first-degree assault.

