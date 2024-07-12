Bus crashes after driver suffers medical emergency in Renton, injuring 8

article

A bus in Renton went off the road and into a ditch Friday evening, leaving eight people with minor injuries.

According to Renton Police, the accident occurred on South Puget Drive between Benson Road and Benson Drive. The cause of the crash is said to be a medical emergency that the bus driver experienced, which resulted in the vehicle veering off its intended path.

Emergency crews quickly responded to the scene to assist those onboard. Despite the unforeseen incident, no serious injuries were reported among the passengers.

As investigations continue, more information is expected. Meanwhile, Renton Police will be closely monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.