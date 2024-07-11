Man arrested in connection to Renton hit-and-run, shoplifting in June

Police arrested a Seattle man connected to a hit-and-run in Renton in early June.

Renton Police say the 25-year-old suspect was first spotted during a shoplifting emphasis patrol at the Landing in early June. Officers say they watched him leave a store with around $150 worth of merchandise.

When police moved to arrest him, he ran to his Cadillac Escalade, slammed into a police van, then struck another car as he sped out of the parking lot.

Officers located the suspect Wednesday evening near Renton Ave S and S 116th Pl, and he tried to escape police again.

Police arrested him and recovered his damaged Escalade. The suspect was booked into jail on investigation of third-degree theft, two counts of resisting arrest, first-degree malicious mischief, hit-and-run and reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.