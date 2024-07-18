Woman in her 70s hit, killed by semi-truck in Pierce County

article

A pedestrian died after being hit by a semi-truck on SR 702 Thursday morning in Pierce County.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident. Trooper John Dattilo said the semi was heading east when it struck a woman in her late 70s. Investigators are still looking into what led up to the crash, including whether the woman was in the road at the time of the crash.

The crash has led to a full road closure at SR 702 east of 40th Street near McKenna. Detours are in place at 8th Avenue and 40th Street to redirect traffic. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is assisting with traffic, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the investigation.

Further details about the collision will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.