CBP officers in Texas seize ‘meth veggies’ worth more than $4 million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas last week seized more than $4 million worth of methamphetamine concealed inside vegetables.

The bizarre discovery came Friday at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in Pharr, Texas. CBP officers with the Office of Field Operations encountered a tractor trailer arrived from Mexico.

An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. A physical inspection of the cargo resulted in the discovery of 2,232 packages weighing nearly 500 pounds.

The packages contained what the CBP officers believe was approximately $4.36 million worth of methamphetamine.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and the tractor trailer. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) opened a criminal investigation.

"This massive shipment of narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used their intuition and all our available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement.

"The criminal element continues to attempt to smuggle in the cargo environment, but our CBP officers remain vigilant and will continue to do their best to thwart these smuggling attempts."

