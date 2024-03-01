Ex-Seattle Seahawk Chad Wheeler sentenced to almost 7 years in prison
SEATTLE - Chad Wheeler, former Seattle Seahawks lineman, was sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison on Friday after he was found guilty of assaulting a former girlfriend.
Wheeler was found guilty of first and second-degree domestic violence assault charges stemming from a January 2021 incident. A third charge of unlawful imprisonment was returned as not guilty by the jury.
GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 03: Seattle Seahawks Offensive Tackle Chad Wheeler (75) lines up during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image
Wheeler was alleged to have strangled his former girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness twice in the January 2021 altercation. The victim locked herself in a bathroom after regaining consciousness and called the police. She sustained a concussion, fractured humerus and a dislocated elbow from Wheeler's attack.
The first-degree charge came with a finding that Wheeler used force of means likely to result in death, which allows the state to seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 13: Chris Carson #32 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with Chad Wheeler #75 after scoring a 5 yard touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter in the game at Lumen Field on December 13, 2020 in Seatt
Wheeler was a backup offensive tackle who appeared in five games for the Seahawks during the 2020 season.