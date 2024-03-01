Chad Wheeler, former Seattle Seahawks lineman, was sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison on Friday after he was found guilty of assaulting a former girlfriend.

Wheeler was found guilty of first and second-degree domestic violence assault charges stemming from a January 2021 incident. A third charge of unlawful imprisonment was returned as not guilty by the jury.

Wheeler was alleged to have strangled his former girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness twice in the January 2021 altercation. The victim locked herself in a bathroom after regaining consciousness and called the police. She sustained a concussion, fractured humerus and a dislocated elbow from Wheeler's attack.

The first-degree charge came with a finding that Wheeler used force of means likely to result in death, which allows the state to seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years.

Wheeler was a backup offensive tackle who appeared in five games for the Seahawks during the 2020 season.