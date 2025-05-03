Chart-topping debut: HANA emerges with Billboard success

Topping Billboard charts and getting millions of views on their own music video isn’t something the members of Japanese girl group HANA would’ve thought was possible last year.

Formed on the audition program NO NO GIRLS, the seven members of HANA trained and performed for months in the hopes of making their dream come true.

HANA group photo

Their mentor and judge on the show was none other than CHANMINA, a successful Japanese artist herself, who, in her own words, started the program to give girls who were told no a chance.

"I lacked a bit of confidence in terms of my looks, and I had to give up a lot of things, but to receive those words through the audition made me feel that this was my place. I really had to be here," says member CHIKA.

"I hadn’t met CHANMINA, but I knew that she was somebody that I could trust, so to have those words come from her meant that I knew that I had to apply, otherwise I couldn't grow any further," adds KOHARU.

Confidence was something a lot of the trainees lacked during the show, but CHANMINA helped them grow as artists, and that growth led JISOO, MOMOKA, CHIKA, NAOKO, KOHARU, YURI, and MAHINA to the debut lineup.

The group released a pre-debut song for "Drop," which was produced on NO NO GIRLS, but their official debut came on April 2 with the release of "ROSE."

HANA / ROSE Music Video

The members say they all had different styles they liked, but when they heard "ROSE," they knew it was the one.

The music video has over 17 million views in the month since release.

"We were watching it, and we could see the numbers gradually expanding, so I was extremely excited, moved, and very happy," says NAOKO.

The song’s growing popularity has led to "ROSE" topping Billboard Japan’s HOT 100 list alongside other top artists in the industry.

Even though it has only been a month since debut, and a short time after the conclusion of NO NO GIRLS, the members not only gained fame, but they gained confidence in themselves and their dreams.

"Initially when I was pursuing my dreams, there were times when I faced walls and couldn't get past them, but now that I'm finally here and I'm living my dream, I'm here with my teammates and the staff and fans in this really warm and enveloping place, and I'm so happy for that," says MOMOKA.

"When I first started out, I was the type to be on my own and think of things on my own. Now I can be totally open with everybody and it shows," YURI adds.

While the members only have three songs currently, the experience and training they had on the show, coupled with their determination, have pushed them into the spotlight in the music scene, gaining fans across the world.

They say they feel the support from their fans, and they hope to give that support back.

"In the past, we might have been surrounded by negative thoughts, and had our individual experiences of being told no, so if we could do anything to lend a helping hand to people who are in need, that would be great, and that's how we plan to continue to sing our songs. So please, if possible, support us," says CHIKA.

Now the members are looking ahead to the future, with big dreams of self-producing their future music and a world tour.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

