Leaders demand Seattle Police 'fix the culture' following controversial body cam video

Following the release of body cam footage showing a Seattle Police officer laughing and making disparaging remarks about a woman hit and killed by another officer, city leaders are calling for fast response.

On Wednesday, City Councilmember Tammy Morales called out Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, urging him to take immediate action against Officer Daniel Auderer.

SPD released body cam footage of Auderer laughing and joking following the death of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula.

In January, Kandula was crossing the street when an officer slammed his patrol car into her, throwing her 100 feet and killing her.

The officer was responding to an overdose emergency call and driving 74 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Morales called Auderer's comments "abhorrent."

"After every high-profile incident of police abuse, we're told to wait—wait for a six-month-long investigation, or a years-long review process. We're done waiting," she said. "I'm calling on Chief Diaz to tell the council and the community, in real terms, how he plans to regain control of his department fix the culture," Morales added.

The previous day, Councilmember Lisa Herbold addressed the video before the Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting.

"Before we move into public comment, I do just want to say a few words. I feel really compelled to address the recently released body cam footage and audio recording regarding careless and inhumane messaging," she said.

Herbold read remarks from the Seattle Community Police Commission who called the video "heartbreaking, shockingly insensitive, and damaging to the trust that the department is trying to build with Seattle communities."

Herbold said she is angered and disappointed by the officer, but is happy for accountability systems in place that brought the video to light.

Other members of the community feel this incident could set back the years of work that has been done to build trust between officers and the city.

"I was in disbelief when I saw it and heard it," said Victoria Beach.

Beach is the chair of the African American Advisory Council for the Seattle Police Department.

She has worked with SPD for five years, attempting to build stronger relationships with the department and the community.

"I will be talking to the chief, and I can’t continue the work if officers aren’t going to be held accountable," said Beach.

She says her heart breaks for the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, who now have to deal with another traumatic experience from the Seattle Police Department.

"I can’t imagine someone talking about my loved one like she’s a piece of trash and laughing about it," said Beach.

On Wednesday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell sent a letter to Kandula's family saying the city does not stand with Auderer's words.

"I want to be clear that the comments made by one person do not reflect the feelings of our city or the communities that call it home. We recognize that Jaahnavi’s death is a loss for our whole community—the loss of a young woman who had so much life ahead of her to do amazing things and share that joy with loved ones," he wrote.

FOX 13 News reached out to Seattle Police for comment, but they said they cannot speak on the case while it's under investigation. FOX 13 News also reached out to the Seattle Police union, where Auderer serves as vice president. They did not respond.

Officials with the Seattle Office of Police Accountability say the incident is under investigation. They say they will provide recommendations on how to move forward by January.

Auderer has been under investigation by the OPA in the past, for allegations of improper use of force, false arrests and violation of professional standards.