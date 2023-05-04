City expands 'No Turn on Red' restrictions in downtown Seattle

If navigating through several construction zones and one-way streets in downtown Seattle wasn’t dizzying enough, drivers will now have to pay attention to a new rule: no turn on red lights at dozens of signalized intersections.

"When there's a walk phase, people aren't competing with folks who really should be waiting for their turn," said Greg Spotts, director of Seattle Department of Transportation.

SDOT said right turn on red crashes account for 9% of all collisions with people walking at signalized intersections in Seattle. The No Turn on Red restriction is part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative, aiming to increase pedestrian safety and prevent traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

"If you look at a map of where all the pedestrian incidents are that involve serious injuries or deaths, a lot of them happen downtown," Spotts.

Forty-one signs will be installed at intersections throughout downtown by July 2023. So far, 28 signs are posted.

"Folks from other neighborhoods are raising their hands saying we want some. We've heard from the U District, we've heard from Capitol Hill, First Hill, Belltown. So, we're very excited about the idea of working with other neighborhoods ‘no turn on red’ where there are a high level of pedestrians," said Spotts.

For some pedestrians, crossing the street downtown can be risky.

"Sometimes people are in a hurry to get somewhere and they just kind of do what they want and go and they don’t care about the light," said Shianne Belanger, who walks downtown frequently for work.

"I’ve almost been hit, probably 10 times at least," said Michelle London, who walks frequently using public transportation. "I definitely have to make sure that the drivers see me. So, I hesitate before I cross the street."

SDOT said in other cities where the no-turn policy is implemented, studies showed vehicle and pedestrian conflicts were reduced by 92 percent.

A few drivers questioned if the turn restriction would increase traffic congestion. Spotts said the increase is projected to be minimal.

"If we have to trade that momentary delay against the safety of our grandparents and our children, I think it's a pretty easy choice," said Spotts.