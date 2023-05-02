Climate Pledge reschedules Storm game, preps staff for Stanley Cup playoffs

Climate Pledge Arena is gearing up to host the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars for round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

When the Kraken take the ice this Sunday at 6:30 pm, a massive team of workers is being called in to provide services at the arena for the fans.

"A typical hockey game, we’ll have over 1,000 employees in the building from concessions right down to housekeeping operations, security, guest services, parking," said Tom Conroy, the senior vice president of operations and assistant general manager.

Conroy said managers had already been prepping their teams for this possibility.

"All of the staff leaders or the managers of the departments, they knew when the potential game days could be so all the staff were kind of put on alert, be aware, you may only have 96 or 72 hours to be made aware when the next game will be. So, please make yourself available," said Conroy.

While Game 3 was relatively easy to schedule in comparison, some rearranging had to be done for Game 4. The Seattle Storm were scheduled to play the Phoenix Mercury Tuesday, May 9 on the same day the Kraken were scheduled to take to the ice.

"The Storm are great partners. We are happy to have them. We are super lucky to have two great tenants," said Conroy.

The arena tweeted out a "thank you" to the Seattle Storm for "being such great partners" and rescheduling.

"The Storm game, the preseason game that was going to be Tuesday, is now going to be moved onto the Monday. So we get Kraken, Storm, Kraken. It’s going to be a great week," said Conroy.

As for Sunday, the Climate Pledge team advised that fans arrive early as there will be a number of activities to make it a memorable game.

"There will be outdoor [activities]. There will be a beer garden. There are interactive activities for kids. There is going to be a DJ. It’s going to be a great place to be, so everyone should be down here early in the afternoon," said Conroy.

He said that they are sold out for both games. He adds that the teams of employees are prepped for both of those busy game days.