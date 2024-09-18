Climber hospitalized after falling 40 feet at WA state park

A man now faces a long road to recovery after falling 40 feet while rock climbing at a King County park.

Kristofer Simmons was injured at Olallie State Park last Tuesday, now dealing with severe leg injures, including a shattered fibula and broken tibia.

It happened as Simmons was 300 feet up in the Deception Crags area, where he slipped and fell onto a big rock lodged on the cliffside. His gear stopped him from taking the rest of the fall down the mountain.

Simmons nearly went into shock as he and his climbing partner rappelled down 300 feet to the bottom, waiting for an emergency response team.

Simmons recently underwent successful surgery, which involved placing a titanium rod and plate in his leg. He was about to start a new job on Monday, but now possibly faces months of recovery.

A GoFundMe has since been set up by Simmon's parents and his girlfriend's parents, titled, "Support Kristofer’s Recovery After Climbing Accident."

The fundraiser will help cover medical costs and living expenses during Simmon's rehabilitation.

