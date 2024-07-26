Weekend closure of Kirkland's NE 85th St to impact the Softball World Series

The summer construction season continues in Kirkland with a significant closure set to impact drivers and attendees of the Softball World Series this weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced a full closure of Northeast 85th Street between Kirkland Way/114th Avenue Northeast and 120th Avenue Northeast. The closure will start at 9 p.m. on Friday and is scheduled to end at 5 a.m. on Monday.

This closure is part of the I-405/Northeast 85th Street Interchange and Inline BRT Station Project, which aims to construct new bridge columns on Northeast 85th Street.

This weekend's closure is particularly significant as it coincides with the 2024 Junior League Softball World Series at Everest Park, located at 500 8th St. S. in Kirkland.

Games are set to begin at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 28, and will continue throughout the day. The street closure is expected to create considerable traffic congestion for players and spectators heading to the event. Attendees are advised to plan for extra travel time and use alternate routes to avoid the closure.

In addition to the Northeast 85th Street closure, the SR 520 bridge will also be fully closed in both directions this weekend. The closure, which affects both directions between I-5 and the Eastside, will start at 11 p.m. on Friday and will end at 5 a.m. on Monday. This closure will impact vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic, as the 520 trail and all associated ramps will be closed as well.

For those planning to head into Seattle for the annual Seafair Torchlight Parade, WSDOT posted on social media Tuesday that crews will temporarily open the northbound I-5 ramp to eastbound 520 on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., along with one eastbound 520 lane and the SR 520 eastbound off-ramp to Mountlake Boulevard.

Drivers are encouraged to check the WSDOT real-time travel map and the project website for the latest updates and detour routes.

