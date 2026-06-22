US Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Sitka, Alaska

The United States Coast Guard has confirmed that one of their helicopters crashed in Alaska on Monday.

What they're saying:

"First responders and search and rescue assets are currently responding. The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members is our absolute, immediate priority," said a representative for the USCG on X (formerly Twitter).

The crash happened around Sitka, Alaska, an area south-west of Juneau on the Alexander Archipelago.

What's next:

The USCG Arctic division says there will be an investigation launched to determine the circumstances that led to the crash on June 22.

Just after noon, the ISCG said they did not yet know the cause of the crash.

FILE: USCG helicopter conducts a search and rescue mission in on June 29, 2020

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