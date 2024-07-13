Fire at apartment construction site in Seattle spreads to nearby home, vehicles

Fire ripped through an apartment building under construction early Saturday morning in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood, spreading to a nearby home and vehicles.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the fire was reported at 2:38 a.m. in the 3300 block of Claremont Ave. S. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames overtaking the entire building, prompting an upgrade to a 2-alarm fire. This led to the deployment of over 70 firefighters, with eight fire engines, six ladder trucks, and multiple support units at the scene.

(John Odegard / Seattle Fire Department)

The fire also reached an adjacent residential home and several cars parked on the south side of the construction site. Additionally, a utility pole at the intersection of Claremont Ave. S. and S. Walden St. was damaged, causing power lines to fall onto the street.

Given the intense heat and downed power lines, firefighters maintained a defensive strategy, extinguishing the fire from a distance for safety. One resident successfully escaped the affected home without harm. Meanwhile, precautionary evacuations were carried out in the surrounding area.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The fire department had the fire under control by 3:20 a.m., and Seattle City Light turned off the electricity supply to the area, ensuring the compromised utility pole and power lines were secure. A fire engine is set to remain on-site to oversee and address any potential flare-ups.

The incident left one resident without a home, but other community members have since been able to return to their residences.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

An adult woman was assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation and is reported to be in stable condition. Local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid smoke exposure.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

