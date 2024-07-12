Pierce County recycling plant fire sends toxic smoke into air

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A recycling plant fire burned on July 12, 2024. (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue teams are on the scene of a significant fire that sparked in a debris pile at a local recycling plant located on the 5300 block of Canyon Road.

Officials are urging the public to stay clear of the area as fire crews work to extinguish the fire amidst concerns about toxic smoke.

The fire began earlier this morning with the cause unknown. So far, there have been no reported injuries related to the incident.

Firefighting equipment partially blocked Canyon Road.

As a precaution, residents in the vicinity are strongly advised to keep their windows shut and to disable any air conditioning units that may draw air from outside to prevent indoor contamination from the toxic fumes emanating from the burning debris.

As fire and emergency services continue their efforts, authorities recommend taking several safety measures to protect oneself from the toxic smoke:

Stay inside and keep all doors and windows closed. Use fans to circulate indoor air and maintain air quality. If available, run an air purifier with a HEPA filter to remove contaminants from the indoor atmosphere. Limit outdoor activity and exercise, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions. Keep track of the situation via updates from Central Pierce Fire & Rescue and local news outlets.

Around 3:15 p.m., firefighters said the fire was under control and crews were monitoring hot spots.

