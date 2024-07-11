Human remains found near Gig Harbor, investigation launched
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating after someone found human remains near Gig Harbor on Wednesday.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), on July 10 at around 5:48 p.m., deputies responded to the Purdy Park and Ride for a report of human remains being found.
Detectives investigating the site where human remains were reportedly found. (Photos: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)
Further information is limited at this time.
Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department at the scene near Purdy Park and Ride where human remains were reportedly found. (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Department)
The human remains have been transferred to the Medical Examiner's Office so they can be identified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.