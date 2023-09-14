Crash investigation underway on I-5 near Seneca Street exit in Downtown Seattle

Drivers traveling on I-5 through Downtown Seattle should expect delays after a crash Thursday morning.

Before 5 a.m., crews responded to a report of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-5 south of the Seneca Street exit.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, southbound I-5 express lanes have been delayed in opening due to the crash. There is no estimated time of when they'll open.

The Washington State Patrol and medics are at the scene.

Injuries have not been reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.