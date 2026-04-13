2 drivers killed in crash on SR 509 in Seattle

The Brief Two people were killed Sunday night when a 21-year-old wrong-way driver collided head-on with another vehicle in the southbound lanes of State Route 509. Both drivers died at the scene, and while the investigation is ongoing, officials have not yet determined if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.



Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 509 in Seattle on Sunday night.

What we know:

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, just south of Cloverdale Street.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver was traveling in the wrong direction when he crashed head on with another car.

Both drivers, a 21-year-old man from Kent and a 71-year-old man from Seattle, both died at the scene.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol.

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