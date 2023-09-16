Crews investigate head-on crash in Bothell; 2 dead, 1 injured

Crews are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Bothell early Saturday morning.

According to the Bothell Fire Department (BFD), crews responded to a two-car crash on southbound I-405 near the 16500 block.

Authorities say it was a head-on collision that resulted in two deaths and one serious injury. The person who survived was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The BFD closed southbound I-405 for an extended period of time to investigate between SR-522 and NE 160th St.

Details about what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.