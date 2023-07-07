Dave Reichert announces his run for Washington governor

article

A week after filing paperwork, former King County Sheriff and Congressman Dave Reichert has confirmed his run for Washington state governor.

Reichert made the announcement on his YouTube channel Friday morning.

"I’m Dave Reichert and I’m running for Governor to protect the vulnerable, to help small businesses and to keep people safe. I have spent an entire lifetime devoted to those three things and I know I can make a difference. From day one," he said. "I believe government should be open and responsive, not pitting one region against another, one generation against another, one family against another."

Reichert is running as a Republican.

Current Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he will not be seeking re-election after three terms.

According to Reichert's website, he joined the King County Sheriff's Office in 1972 and was appointed to sheriff in 1997. He also led the task force responsible for catching serial killer Gary Ridgway, better known as the Green River Killer. Reichert served five terms in Congress, representing Washington's 8th District. Kim Schrier currently represents the district.

"So buckle up. We’re going to show America there is another way. Catch you down the road."

