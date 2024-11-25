Dave Ross of 'Seattle's Morning News' on KIRO Newsradio to retire

KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM announced the retirement of renowned broadcaster Dave Ross. After a 47-year career with the station, Ross is set to depart on Dec. 19.

Alongside Ross, Colleen O'Brien, co-host of Seattle’s Morning News, will also be exiting her role, with her last day being De. 19. O’Brien has been recognized for offering sharp insights and a compassionate voice to her listeners throughout her tenure at KIRO Newsradio.

Tanya Vea, president and COO of Bonneville International, the parent company of KIRO Newsradio, lauded Ross for his dedication to truthful reporting and his significant impact on the Seattle community and the radio station.

"For nearly five decades, his dedication to truth and commitment to the Seattle community have left a lasting impact on KIRO Newsradio and beyond," Vea stated.

Dave Ross, co-host of Seattle's Morning News on KIRO Newsradio. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Bryan Buckalew, the station’s director of news and talk programming, praised Ross’s ability to demystify complex topics, commending his approach to reporting.

Ross first joined KIRO Newsradio as a news reporter and anchor in 1978. In 1987, "The Dave Ross Show" showcased his talent for engaging storytelling and humor. Since 2013, Ross has been at the helm of "Seattle’s Morning News."

Throughout his tenure, Ross has been front and center for historical events, reporting from locales such as Ground Zero after the Sept.11 attacks, U.S. Central Command during the Iraq War and Baghdad in 2004. He's received the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for writing five times, recognizing his exceptional storytelling and journalistic integrity.

In recognition of Ross’s legacy, KIRO Newsradio plans to air special tributes, including messages from past and present colleagues, local VIPs and notable figures from the Seattle community. Listeners will have the opportunity to share their memories and celebrate Ross’s impact.

KIRO said "Seattle’s Morning News" will continue with a new host with an announcement coming in 2025.

