20 dead canines found on WA shores 'believed to be foxes'

An ongoing investigation appears to reveal the canines found washed up on Washington shores last week were actually foxes. Some local residents had feared they were dogs or pets.

The person responsible does not appear to be facing criminal charges at this point in the investigation.

The backstory:

The carcasses were found over a series of several days in the Skagit County area, mostly on Guemes Island. More showed up in waterways and in the La Conner.

In a statement released Mar. 10, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office said the animals involved in the investigation appear to have been foxes.

Guemes Island, Washington (Source: Fire Chief Olivia Cole)

The person that deputies believe is responsible is reportedly cooperating with law enforcement.

The foxes were purchased legally from a farm outside of Washington state for fishing purposes, according to Lieutenant Steven R. Dills with SCSO.

What they're saying:

"Given the facts and circumstances currently known, the Sheriff’s Office does not anticipate referring any charges to the Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation is active and ongoing."

Guemes Island, Washington (Source: Chris L on Yelp)

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