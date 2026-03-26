Troopers investigate deadly crash in Grays Harbor County, WA

The Brief Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Grays Harbor County Thursday morning. Authorities say the driver crashed into a tree. SR-109 at milepost 21 was blocked, but has since reopened.



Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Grays Harbor County Thursday morning.

(WSP Trooper Katherine Weatherwax)

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared the initial alert on social media at 7:33 a.m.

According to the WSP, State Route 109 was fully blocked at milepost 21 after a driver crashed into a tree and died.

A photo posted by the WSP shows a WSP cruiser blocking SR-109 near the Green Lantern Pub at Copalis Beach.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by this tragic incident." — WSP Trooper Katherine Weatherwax

At 8:08 a.m., the WSP announced that the roadway had reopened.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media alerts by the Washington State Patrol.

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