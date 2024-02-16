Deadly crash shuts down portion of Pacific Avenue in Tacoma

Pacific Avenue in Tacoma is closed from S 37th Street to S 34th Street due to a deadly crash.

The crash was reported by Tacoma Police around 3:48 p.m.

It's unclear what led up to the trash. Police have also not specified how many vehicles were involved and the extent of the other injuries.

That stretch of Pacific Ave. will be closed during the investigation.

Drivers should seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.